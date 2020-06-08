The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss a personnel matter and consult with its attorney at the Professional Learning Center Wednesday at 9 a.m. An open session will follow. The meeting can be viewed online at CCS_BOE.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold an online public hearing on the TDA’s proposed budget for 2020-21 Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. To comment on the budget, contact susan@visitelizabethcity.com after the public hearing.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.