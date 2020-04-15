The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. Visit www.pasquotankcountync.org for information on how to access the meeting remotely. The board’s finance committee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. has been canceled.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. will be held remotely via WebEx. The meeting will be livestreamed on the County Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Chowan-County-North-Carolina-519995551370654/. Residents may also call in by dialing 1-408-418-9388. the meeting access code number is 796 495 242 and the password is 246926.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session to discuss personnel and land acquisition Tuesday at 10 a.m. A work session will be at 11:30 a.m. A link is at www.currituck.k12.nc.us.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.