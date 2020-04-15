Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES DROPPING INTO THE LOW TO MID 30S ALONG WITH LIGHT WIND WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND INTERIOR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&