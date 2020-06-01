The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet virtually today at 9 a.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LApwDmqlwAM&feature=youtu.be.
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual “breakfast conversation” with N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/94344811150.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.