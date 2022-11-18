...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Meetings: Chowan Board of Commissioners to meet Monday
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 5 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Camden County High School media center Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the new high school project. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m. and its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.