The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Public Library Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a presentation on the county administrative complex. A budget work session will follow at 2 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the J.P. Knapp Learning Center Thursday at 2 p.m. The board will meet at the Historic Currituck County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed live on Medicom Channel 18 or on a device at https://co.currituck.nc.us/board-of-commissioners/watch-board-meetings/.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
Chowan County has provided two Wi-Fi access points for the public to use from their vehicle: the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, and the Chowan County Courthouse parking lot on the post office side.
• Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
• As of Thursday, the Currituck Department of Social Services began holding meetings with clients by appointment only. Citizens may pick up the following paper applications without an appointment: Medicaid, Food Nutrition Services, Work First and energy assistance. Applications will be located on a table just inside the first door to the DSS office, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can also apply electronically for Medicaid and Food Nutrition Services at ePass at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. To make an appointment, call 232-3083.