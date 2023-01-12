...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Meetings: Currituck Board of Commissioners to meet Friday
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse today at 4:30 p.m. to elect two members to the Local Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board for the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department. The board will also hold a closed session to discuss a legal matter: 85 and Sunny, LLC v. Currituck County.
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the president’s boardroom in Building A.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in the Public Safety Building’s Training Room Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s Appointments Committee will meet afterward. The board’s regular meeting will be in Courtroom C of the courthouse at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the district administrative offices Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet in the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Contact: Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will meet in the cafeteria at H.L. Trigg Community School Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.