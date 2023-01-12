The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse today at 4:30 p.m. to elect two members to the Local Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board for the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department. The board will also hold a closed session to discuss a legal matter: 85 and Sunny, LLC v. Currituck County.

College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the president’s boardroom in Building A.