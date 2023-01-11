...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Camden Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the media center at Camden County High School today starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse Friday at 4:30 p.m. to elect two members to the Local Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board for the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department. The board will also hold a closed session to discuss a legal matter: 85 and Sunny, LLC v. Currituck County.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the district administrative offices Tuesday at 5 p.m.
College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the president’s boardroom in Building A.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet in the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Contact: Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will meet in the cafeteria at H.L. Trigg Community School Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.