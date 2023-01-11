The Camden Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the media center at Camden County High School today starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse Friday at 4:30 p.m. to elect two members to the Local Firefighter’s Relief Fund Board for the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department. The board will also hold a closed session to discuss a legal matter: 85 and Sunny, LLC v. Currituck County.