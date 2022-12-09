Meetings: EC City Council to meet Monday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth City City Council will meet at Council Chambers Monday at 7 p.m.The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in committees at the K.E. White Center Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 2 p.m.The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of Building AE on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at COA-Elizabeth City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Board Of Trustees City Council Politics Institutes College Of The Albemarle Board Council Chamber Board Meeting Room Coa-elizabeth City Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHarbor Town ferry service set to begin in springAutopsy report: Inmate died from 'combined drug toxicity'Sheriff's Office investigating report of rapeLights have fans — and vocal detractorPolice: EC man steals ambulance, takes it on hour-long ridePasquotank Dems nominate Gallop for vacant commissioner seatEC celebrates Christmas ParadeEC bank robbed, suspect nabbed at Va. state lineEleven DWI cases dismissed after trooper a no-show in courtA Christmas miracle: Boy with illness now able to walk Images