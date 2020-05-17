The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency Monday at 9 a.m.
The Currituck Board of Education is seeking public input as it begins its search for a new school superintendent. Visit the following link and complete the survey by Monday: https://forms.gle/pscnZ47D5QPgb8UF6
The Camden Center for Active Adults will distribute meals to Camden senior citizens 60 and older Monday from noon to 1 p.m. To sign up for a meal, call 335-2569.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting remotely or to submit questions, visit pasquotankcounty.org. The board’s 4 p.m. finance committee meeting has been canceled.
City Council will hold a budget work session Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Channel 11 and the city’s website.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host Car Bingo in the center parking lot Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call Thursday at 5 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Camden County will hold a Memorial Day flag ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse Friday at 10 a.m.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Ablemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.