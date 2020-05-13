The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library today at 6 p.m. To access the meeting by conference call, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School today at 6:30 p.m. The open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Visit ccsnc.org to access the meeting remotely.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates Executive Committee will meet via conference call today at 10 a.m. To access the meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will distribute meals to Camden senior citizens 60 and older today and Monday from noon to 1 p.m. To sign up for a meal, call 335-2569.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will reconvene its work session on next year’s county budget Friday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.CurrituckGovernment.com. The meeting may also be accessed by phone at 408-418-9388. The meeting number is 66876885 and the password is 37384593.
The Ablemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for Friday to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host Car Bingo in the center parking lot Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Camden County will hold a Memorial Day flag ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.