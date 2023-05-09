The N.C. Department of Information Technology will host a broadband listening session, “Closing the Digital Divide,” in Rooms 216-220 at ECSU’s Ridley Student Center, today from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the Camden Public Library meeting room today at 6 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.