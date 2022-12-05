Meetings: Pasquotank Elections Board to meet Friday Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Dec 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet at the Board of Elections Office at the Edgewood Center Friday at 9 a.m.The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in committees at the K.E. White Center Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elections Office University Board Of Trustees Pasquotank County Board Institutes Board Meeting Edgewood Center Pasquotank Elections Board Committee Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRetired Camden magistrate dies in Camden house firePolice: EC man steals ambulance, takes it on hour-long rideFire at Goodwill IndustriesEleven DWI cases dismissed after trooper a no-show in courtEC Fire Department responds to fire at GoodwillGoodwill store sustains 'heavy' damage in firePasquotank Dems nominate Gallop for vacant commissioner seatArmed shooter threat hoax forces lockdowns at NHS, Central; similar hoax incidents reported in 7 other countiesPasquotank moving out of Tier 1 status for first time in decadeEC celebrates Christmas Parade Images