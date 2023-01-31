...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting/work session in the emergency operations center at the county’s Public Safety Center Friday and Saturday. Both meetings will start at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The Utilities Committee meets at 3 p.m., the Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development and consult with the county attorney. An open session will follow at 5 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the livestream at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Feb. 9, starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session, which can be accessed at ccsnc.org, will start at 7:30 p.m.