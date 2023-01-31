The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting/work session in the emergency operations center at the county’s Public Safety Center Friday and Saturday. Both meetings will start at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The Utilities Committee meets at 3 p.m., the Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is at 6 p.m.