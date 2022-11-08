The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Rural Center, and the N.C. Councils of Governments will host the Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project workshop at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford, Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 in Building A on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.