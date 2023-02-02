...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting/work session in the emergency operations center at the county’s Public Safety Center today and Saturday. Both meetings will start at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The board will hold a work session on the county’s future land use plan at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and its regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development and consult with the county attorney. An open session will follow. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the livestream at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic County Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session, which can be accessed at ccsnc.org, will start at 7:30 p.m.