The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss moving its July meeting to July 20. To participate, call 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 132 753 6571 and the password is 246926. The board will also hold a budget work session Thursday, June 11, at 9 a.m. To participate, call 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 795 383 040 and password is 246926.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold an online public hearing on the TDA’s proposed budget for 2020-21 Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. To comment on the budget, contact susan@visitelizabethcity.com no later than 24 hours after the public hearing. The proposed budget may be viewed at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling 335-5330.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.