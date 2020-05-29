The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Visit www.camdencountync.gov for more information.
The Pasquotank County Water Committee will meet on the second floor of the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. Submit public comments to scottl@co.pasquotank.nc.us by 2 p.m. The meeting may be livestreamed at pasquotankcounty.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings Monday starting at 9 a.m. The full board will meet virtually Tuesday at 9 a.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LApwDmqlwAM&feature=youtu.be.