The Edenton Police Department recently made several arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on October 15, 2020.
On October 15, 2020, at approximately 1:10 am, The Edenton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Albemarle Street.
As the investigation developed, one suspect was identified, 31-year-old Demario Henry, 3000 blocks of Shannon Drive, Baltimore City, Maryland. He was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. It was also discovered that Henry was also wanted for Attempted 1st & 2nd Degree Murder in Maryland. He was taken before the on-duty magistrate and placed under a $151,000 bond for Possession of Firearm by Felon/Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. He also received No Bond for the Fugitive from Justice warrant.
EPD continued to investigate this incident and on April 19, 2021, Darryl Eugene Barrcliff, 34 years of age, 200 block of West Gale Street Edenton was identified as a second suspect stemming from the October incident.
Barrcliff was interviewed, and EPD investigators developed enough probable cause to charge him with Discharging a Firearm Within the City Limits for the October 15, 2020, incident. Barrcliff also had an outstanding Order for Arrest for a Felony Probation Violation after being sentenced for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Assault on a Female. Barrcliff was taken before the on-duty magistrate and received a secure bond of $76,000.
EPD would like to thank the Baltimore, MD, Police Department, and the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in this case.