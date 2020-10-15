Edenton Police arrested two Edenton men in connection with two separate stabbing incidents. The agency also is seeking information on a shooting that happened outside an Edenton restaurant recently.
Police arrested Richard T. Elliott IV, 29, of East Albemarle Street, on Oct. 9. He faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Bond was set at $100,000 secured. He remains in Chowan County Jail.
According to the police reports, Elliott is accused of stabbing and slashing another Edenton man in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street.
In a separate arrest on Oct. 9, Edenton Police arrested Tyrone Christopher Wilson, 24, of East Queen Street. He faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for an Oct. 5 stabbing on Tyler Lane. According to the police report, Wilson is accused to stabbing the victim with a folding knife.
Bond was set at $15,000 secured. He remains in Chowan County Jail.
Public’s help wanted
Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 700 block of Virginia Road.
According to the report, at approximately 11:46 p.m. Oct. 10, Edenton Police responded to a shooting. The victim, Terrance Darnell Jackson, 31, of the 1000 block of Park West Drive in Greenville, was injured during an altercation at a private party. He was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital and later to Vidant Greenville where he remains listed as being in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident, a statement on the department’s Facebook page says.
The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878.
You can also contact our Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632-0303 or use our Anonymous website at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm .