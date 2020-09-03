When Mentos are mixed with a fizzy drink, something incredible happens.
In the pursuit of science, sometimes things have to get messy… and when you mix Mentos with a fizzy drink, mess is one thing that’s guaranteed! Head outdoors and witness one of the coolest reactions you’ll see beyond the lab.
In this activity, kids will build some kind of “car” and use the explosive power of Mentos mixed with soda to propel it as far as it will go.
The fluid continuity equation: when a moving fluid is forced through a tight space – such as a hole in a soda bottle cap – it will speed up.
The reason that soda is so bubbly is because carbon dioxide gas (CO2) is pumped in to give the drink its fizz. The CO2 binds to the water molecules (H2O) in the soda, but only lightly. It doesn’t take very much for the CO2 to escape; that’s why the drink always foams up when you take off the lid.
One thing that can speed up the release of the CO2 is dropping something into the soda. At first glance, Mentos appear smooth, but under a microscope, you’ll find that their surface is covered in tiny bumps and pits.
The suspended CO2 breaks away from the water molecules by forming bubbles on another surface – a process known as “nucleation”. This sudden build-up of foamy liquid has to go somewhere, so naturally it seeks to get out of the bottle. Being forced out of the narrow neck means it comes out at high velocity, thanks to the wonder of fluid continuity. That’s what should give your bottle car its propulsion.
Suggested Supplies:
- Soda bottle
- Jar Lids
- Fidget spinners
- Plastic tubes
- Plastic tub
- Cable ties
- Cooper wire
- Mentos
Activity Guidelines:
The vehicle can be of any design (with any supplies), but must have four wheels and be propelled solely by a Mentos and soda fountain. Part of the challenge is finding the best design.
A start line must be marked on the ground where the attempt takes place. The surface the car travels on must be reasonably hard and level – no slopes allowed.
There must be no interference with the vehicle once the attempt has begun.
The distance must be measured in a straight line from the start line to the closest edge of the vehicle once it has come to a rest.