Mid-Atlantic Christian University students interested in a career in law now have the opportunity to begin working toward a law degree while attending MACU.
Mid-Atlantic Christian and Regent University in Virginia Beach, Vhave signed an agreement that allows MACU students to earn both their bachelor’s degree from MACU and a law degree from Regent’s School of Law in six years. The program saves students a year of school completing the two degrees.
MACU students who wish to attend law school must enroll in one of three four-year degree programs: biblical studies, business administration or counseling and psychology. After completing 90 credit hours toward a degree in one of those fields, students will be eligible to apply to Regent’s law school.
If accepted, students will complete their fourth year of study at Regent University and transfer those credits back to MACU. That will mark the completion of their bachelor’s degree. Students must then attend another two years at Regent University, where upon completion, they earn their law degree.
Students enrolled in the program can earn their law degree in six years, as opposed to seven years it typically takes to earn both a bachelor’s degree and law degree.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals who want to practice law,” said Kevin Larsen, MACU’s vice president for academic affairs. “Not only do they (students) get a solid educational foundation from MACU, but they get a law education from one of the leading law schools in the United States that appreciates and advocates a biblical worldview.”
Regent School of Law officials are excited about the opportunity to partner with MACU.
“We welcome opportunities to partner with schools that share our values like Mid-Atlantic Christian University,” said Mark Martin, dean of Regent’s School of Law and a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
MACU students interested in the law school option through Regent should call 252-334-2000 or visit online at www.macuniversity.edu.