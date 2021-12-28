It was amusing to learn the other day that New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones gave his offensive lineman, 12 teammates in all, Bitcoin for Christmas. It was unusual, as quarterbacks traditionally give gifts that are more glamorous, like expensive jewelry. Once they figured out what it was, his Patriot teammates like Ted Karras were very appreciative.
“He said he was thinking about our financial security, we really appreciate it,” Karras said. “It was one of the best efforts, especially by a rookie.”
Thoughtful, intelligent, and analytical are traits that are all characteristics of the former Alabama quarterback, who was the 15th pick in the college draft, and had many detractors. They said he wasn’t athletic enough, can’t run around to extend plays, and won’t be able to throw deep downfield. The “experts” said he was a scheme quarterback, and not a top talent.
Well, Jones heard all that. He went to work, and has guided New England to nine wins, and despite losing two games in a row, the team has a strong chance of making the playoffs. He has completed 67% of his passes with 18 touchdowns, and is the leader in command of Bill Belichick’s complicated offense. About playing for the Patriots, Jones said, “This is what I wanted all along.”
I always like to hear what the players have to say about a competitor, and Kansas City Chief’s safety Tyrann Mathieu, who played against Jones, said in a recent interview, “maybe he wasn’t the trendy pick at first, but this dude can play! Period!”
In 1969, a Navy lieutenant had just finished his four-year commitment, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam. Roger Stauback had won the Heisman trophy at the Naval Academy in 1963, but nobody expected him to make the Dallas Cowboys backfield after four years in the Gulf of Tonkin. It wasn’t just that, it was an era when quarterbacks were nicknamed “Broadway” [Joe Namath], or “Dandy” [Don Meredith]. It was a time when quarterbacks were supposed to be flashy, buy drinks for their offensive line, get dates for their wide receivers, and pick up tabs for wild hotel parties. Roger Stauback could hardly do that. He had to be early to Catholic Mass in the morning.
Besides, like Belichick, Dallas Coach Tom Landry’s offense was considered so complicated that only persons who understood Einstein’s theory could master it. That it would take Roger years to understand it, and he had already been away from the game for too long.
Well, the lieutenant went to work. He found the Cowboy’s backfield as easy to make as the Navy’s. He found coach Landry’s calculus no more complicated than the Naval Academy’s midterms. No one knows if Landry liked Roger for his arm or his morals, probably both, and there wasn’t much wrong with either. It wasn’t long before Stauback would lead to Cowboys to their first Super Bowl win ever, 24-3 over the Miami Dolphins in January 1972. He would win another six years later, receiving the MVP award. It cracked me up at the time when sponsoring “Sport Magazine” offered him a flashy sportscar as his prize. Roger frowned and asked if he could have a station wagon instead.
If Stauback had gotten out of his Navy commitment, he would have played 15 years instead of the eleven in his Hall of Fame career. When asked if he ever considered that, Roger said, “No, if I had ducked my responsibilities then, I would spent the rest of my life ducking responsibilities.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m kind of fed up with tabloid America, the trash talk, the guy that makes up his own rules. The guys who purport to “tell you like it is.” I don’t like the worship of the splashy and trashy that has taken over this country. Give me the dependable, the reliable, the guys who show up for work every day, because that is the way they were brought up.
Guys like Mac Jones and Roger Stauback.