Edenton-Chowan Schools continued the tradition of recognizing a beginning teacher with an annual award in honor and memory of Brenda B. Winborne.
Evan Miller, an eighth grade teacher at Chowan Middle School is the 2020-21 recipient of the Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
The Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is given in honor and memory of Mrs. Winborne, who was retired from the school system with 30 years of service. She served as a teacher, a teacher evaluator for the district, an assistant principal and a principal at Chowan Middle School. She was recognized during her tenure as principal as the regional principal of the year. After retiring, Mrs. Winborne served as the Beginning Teacher Coordinator for the school system and a supervisor of student teachers for East Carolina University for several years before completely retiring from work in education. She was a role model and mentor to many people over her years of service.
This award captures those qualities that Mrs. Winborne believed in and looked for within those she hired to teach at her school and molded into the beginning teachers she worked with. These qualities include:
- The superior ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.
- Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by outstanding instructional practices in the classroom.
- Strong long-range potential for the education profession.
- A passion for the education profession that motivates and impacts others.
- A desire to keep abreast of educational best practices through professional development.
- Active collaboration with colleagues, students, and families to create a strong culture of respect and success.
- Leadership and innovation.
- Poise, professionalism, and the ability to maintain a demanding schedule.
Evan Miller is a US Air Force Veteran. He graduated from the Air Force Academy with a degree in History and a Master’s in Military History. It was in the Academy an instructor told him he could be a great teacher. His compassion for students is as strong as the relationships he builds with them. Mr. Miller impacts students daily in his History classroom. He shares his passion for basketball by serving as an assistant coach, and, after many years without a club, chartered the Junior Division of The National Beta Club at CMS. He is a true team player and a strong student advocate. He is a compliment to the strong culture of teaching at CMS.
Mr. Miller demonstrates exemplary professionalism in every facet of his job, and serves as a role model, coach, and inspiration for his students and colleagues. He has an outgoing personality, a positive attitude, and a strong desire to constantly better himself for his students. He is exactly what this award represents.