Milot’s Musings: A Nation of Victims and Lawyers

I guess I’m in a minority when it comes to needing a lawyer.
Oh, I’ve engaged the services of an attorney to close on my house and another to draft my last will and testament, but I’ve never needed one to speak for me in a courtroom. I’ve never been sued — knock on wood — and I didn’t need a lawyer the times I went to Small Claims Court.
I don’t expect ever to need a divorce lawyer; I don’t owe the IRS any money, so I don’t need a lawyer to plead for debt relief; I have never been victim of religious bigotry or discrimination in school, at work, or in public accommodations, so I have never needed to be represented by the ACLU, the EEOC, or a civil rights advocate.
Other than for a couple of speeding tickets, I have never been arrested for anything (but I did get stopped for jaywalking in Dallas once). So, I’ve never needed to engage a criminal lawyer.
I have not always been happy with my medical treatment, but I never thought it was the result of malpractice. And I do not have mesothelioma or any serious injury from an altercation, a fall, or an automobile accident.
So, I am not much of a target for that segment of the legal profession that feeds off the physical misery of others.
Now, I’ve had my share of bumps and bruises like everybody else. But I’ve never felt the urge to run to the nearest courthouse to claim that my rights (real or imaginary) had been violated.
I could have filed charges against someone who stole from me once, but never did because the thief had been my friend.
A long time ago I could have reported inappropriate advances by a priest, but it never occurred to me to do so. In fact, I have never considered myself a victim.
I guess I’ve been lucky that I’ve never had to march into court with a lawyer. Still, I recognize that the courts and the legal profession exist for a good reason; there really are victims who need protection and ills that need to be redressed, just as there are bad people who deserve punishment.
But we should all ask ourselves why the United States has more lawyers per capita than any other country in the world, and why people in this country are so suit crazy. Why do we have so many people who see themselves as victims in need of an attorney to make them whole?
In the end, I prefer to see Americans not as victims, but as beneficiaries of our country’s great abundance and limitless opportunity.
So, why are words like inequality, discrimination, hate, and victimhood so prominent in our national discourse? Enough, I say, with the knee-jerk accusations of racism, sexism, and religious bigotry.
Enough with the greed for money and power. Enough with the lies, the hypocrisy, the hubris, and the lack of civility among our elected officials. Enough with the abuse of the law.