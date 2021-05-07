Milot’s Musings: A Promise Kept

“Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
When President Trump made this boast a central campaign theme, Joe Biden must have thought at some point that he should adopt this slogan as well.
As it turns out, President Biden kept at least one of candidate Biden’s promises when he appointed mostly minorities to his cabinet.
We might be forgiven, however, in suspecting that ethnicity or the color of one’s skin might not be the best criteria for selecting the most qualified person for the job.
Such suspicions were confirmed when President Biden chose Miguel Cardona to be his Education Secretary, arguably his worst pick of all. But he filled Biden’s need to fill the slot with a Latino.
Miguel Cardona had an impressive resumé, having risen through the ranks to become Connecticut’s Education Commissioner. But he raised eyebrows when he took steps to ensure teachers in his state were supportive of a new “woke” curriculum his state was implementing.
This should have been a clue to Cardona’s leanings, as he wasted no time as Education Secretary to nationalize his “woke” agenda. Last week his department laid out plans to use grants to get school districts to incorporate the ”1619 Project” in their history curriculum.
Senate Republicans wasted no time in objecting to the teaching of “widely disputed views [of] historical inaccuracies, including that the American Revolution was fought to preserve slavery,” thus making slavery the defining characteristic of the American experience.
Calling this teaching divisive, radical, and historically dubious nonsense, they added, “Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil.”
Teaching the “1619 Project” as history is part of the radical left’s assault on white people as perpetrators of systemic racism in this country. The insidious introduction of Critical Race Theory training into federal agencies, corporations, and even the military reinforces that notion. President Trump put a stop to CRT training in the government, but Joe Biden reversed Trump’s order on his very first day in office, leaving no doubt as to where he stands on the issue..
Adults forced to endure diversity training and lectures on America’s racism have the maturity to reject this anti-American prejudice. Most Americans are proud of this country; they are not drenched in guilt and do not believe what Biden said in his address to Congress that “systemic racism is a stain on our national soul.”
But what about our children? They lack the maturity to reject academic propaganda on racism, sexism, environmentalism, transgenderism, and other radical shibboleths.
Parents have the duty to find out what their children are being taught and to raise their voices against the corrosive influence of the left, wherever they find it.