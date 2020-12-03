Milot’s Musings: A Year to Remember — or Forget

This has been the year of the slogan, the year of the battle cry, the year of the big lie.
At the top of the list is “Black Lives Matter,” the most pervasive and pernicious lie of them all. No one could dispute the reality—black lives do matter.
But did anyone have the temerity to counter with “All Lives Matter,” the statement was met with furious accusations of racial insensitivity and immediate demands for abject apologies. Offenders dutifully recanted and knelt in shame.
For the Marxist leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization, the slogan was not about racism, but the key to achieving their ultimate goal of upending America’s traditional values and replacing our democracy with a totalitarian communist state.
The slogan worked. Mayor Muriel Bowser had it painted in bold letters on Washington’s 16th Street near the White House; imitators would do the same in front of Trump Towers in New York; the NBA not only painted it along its basketball courts, it allowed players to display it on their uniforms; NFL end zones protested racism and players knelt, as would congressional Democrats draped in traditional African garb.
Slogans proliferated. “Hands Up—Don’t Shoot,” a lie that had been screamed from Ferguson after Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a police officer, was followed with “I can’t breathe,” Eric Garner’s last words later repeated by George Floyd as he struggled under a policeman’s knee.
It did not matter that the primary cause of Floyd’s death had been complications from a drug overdose. The time had come to burn, loot, and destroy in violent protest. A battle cry rose: “Defund the Police.” The Minneapolis City Council complied, but the destruction continued unabated. Portland followed, as did Philadelphia, New York, and other big cities.
Law enforcement across the country was found guilty of systemic racism. It didn’t matter to protesters that defunding the police would inevitably result in a disintegration of law and order. Never mind. Radical anarchists led the protests with a new battle cry: “Death to America.” The BLM Marxists couldn’t have hoped for better.
For radicals, the time had come to rid the country of its systemic racism, beginning with the removal of the symbols of America’s racial oppression.
Statues must come down, even those of national heroes and icons: Columbus, Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington, even the missionary Junipero Serra. They were all white supremacists. They don’t deserve to be remembered, no matter their contributions to America’s greatness. Burn that flag.
Black Lives Matter advances. Will it achieve its ultimate goal? Is it enough that voters have banished the white supremacist in the White House?
Will we soon awaken to the news that voters in Georgia delivered the final blow by giving the Senate gavel to Chuck Schumer who has vowed to “change the country and change the world”?
Slogans, battle cries, and lies. What a year it has been! What’s next?