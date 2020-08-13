Milot’s Musings: All Black Lives Matter

Whether they realize it or not, supporters of Planned Parenthood are doing the work of white supremacists.
Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was one of the most vile racists ever to walk on this planet. She hated blacks. One of her stated goals was to eliminate the Negro race by sterilizing black women and aborting black babies.
As Kay James, President of the Heritage Foundation—and an African-American woman who is also the founder of Black Americans for Life—wrote recently, “Sanger’s open racism, her promotion of eugenics and her advocacy of forced sterilization to keep those she deemed ‘unfit’ from ‘breeding’ was her vision. Planned Parenthood was formed on that vision, and much of that vision still exists at Planned Parenthood today.”
The facts are undeniable: Since Roe v. Wade in 1973, 20 million African-American babies have been aborted, a number equal to the entire black population in 1960. Black women account for 38% of all abortions in this country, despite blacks being only 13% of the population.
In New York City, for example, there are almost as many abortions of black babies every year as there are births. Planned Parenthood, which does most of its abortion business in minority neighborhoods, has played a major role in this abomination. To this day it has remained true to Margaret Sanger’s vision.
Sanger, Kay James reminds us, once gave a speech to the Ku Klux Klan in which she said, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.” Sanger also once wrote “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”
These are the words of a monster. Yet, Margaret Sanger is revered as some kind of saint. Planned Parenthood, adds James, “still labels her ‘a woman of heroic accomplishments’ and still calls its ‘highest honor’ the Margaret Sanger Award.
In this era of “cancel culture” that calls for beheading statues of great Americans like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson, shouldn’t America cancel Margaret Sanger?
Planned Parenthood is timidly beginning to get the message: Its Greater New York chapter is removing Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic. But, asks William McGurn of the Wall Street Journal, “Will Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi return their Margaret Sanger Awards? Will Bill DeBlasio insist on keeping a Manhattan square named for Sanger? What about the bust of Sanger in the National Portrait Gallery?”
We might add: will NBA players change the motto on their jerseys from “Black Lives Matter” to “All Black Lives Matter”?
Don’t hold your breath.