Milot’s Musings: All of the Above

The United States has achieved the enviable position of being energy independent. We can heat our homes, fuel our cars, and light up Las Vegas without having to rely on anybody but ourselves and only on our own rich resources.
The winning formula is “All of the Above.” That means putting all energy sources to work. The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the primary sources of energy are fossil fuels (80%) Nuclear power (8%), and renewables (12%).
All this abundance presents a problem for proponents of the Green New Deal who see man-made climate change as the planet’s greatest existential threat. Unless we electrify our homes with rooftop solar panels, convert cars and trucks to battery power, ground our planes, plug up our oil wells, and tear down those nasty coal-fired plants, we will all die in 10 years. Or maybe 20.
Of course, this is all apocalyptic nonsense. Unfortunately, we have a president elect who buys it; Joe Biden would have us ban fracking and phase out all fossil fuels. He has said so repeatedly, but without addressing the consequences. As a sop to his union friends, he has promised millions of new jobs in the solar and wind power industries. But what about the jobs lost in the oil fields of Texas, North Dakota, and western Pennsylvania?
If you drive north on I-664 through Chesapeake and out the tunnel into Newport News, you cannot miss seeing the immense piles of coal about to loaded onto ships at the Marine Terminal. What happens if you stop miners of West Virginia from digging that coal and if you idle the railroads and ships that move it to ports around the world? What happens to the revenues from exporting natural gas to countries that would otherwise have to rely on Russia for their fuel?
Where will we get our energy if we eliminate fossil fuels? Certainly not from renewables. We have pretty much reached our limit with hydro, geothermal, and biomass sources of electricity. Solar and wind have potential for growth, but how much more can we expect from their current 3% contribution to the electric grid? Realistically, not much, considering the sun doesn’t shine 24 hours a day and the wind doesn’t always blow.
Actually, we already have a much better solution than these renewables: nuclear energy, the cleanest, cheapest, and safest source of energy on the planet. It not only is good for air quality because it produces no carbon dioxide, it also holds much promise for new technologies like the production of hydrogen for transportation fuel cells.
The U.S. currently has 103 nuclear power plants, compared to 438 worldwide with another 50 under construction in 15 different countries. Yet, none are under construction here and none planned. Why is that?
Experts are working hard on novel reactor designs that can dramatically improve the safety, sustainability, and economics of nuclear energy systems. Future administrations should get behind these efforts instead of pushing the Green New Deal. Let’s see if Joe Biden will even make nuclear energy part of the conversation.