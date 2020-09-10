Milot’s Musings: All That Jazz

I remember the day I heard Johnny Hodges of Duke Ellington’s big band play a solo of “All of Me” on his alto sax. I remember it because that was the day I became hooked on jazz. I was 13 years old.
Most people love music, but not all the same music. I like Bach and Beethoven but not acid rock; I like the great American songbook composers like George Gershwin, Richard Rogers, Jerome Kern, and Cole Porter, but no gangster rap artist or anyone on today’s Top Forty. I’ll listen to country and western, but jazz has always been my favorite.
My love of jazz began with the big bands because they played music you could dance to. Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Ellington. But then a gal who worked as the record buyer for a PX at the time—she later became my wife—introduced me to Oscar Peterson. I guess you could say I fell in love with both of them at the same time. I have never tired of listening to OP’s jazz piano. Or listening to my wife of 55 years (Yes, dear. No, dear).
I have a rather wide collection of jazz albums, mostly piano—Bill Evans, Erroll Garner, George Shearing, et.al.—and singers like Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn. But years ago I stopped buying jazz albums because I just didn’t like what I was hearing. I guess that started with bebop and got worse with modern jazz whose harmonic dissonance turned me off.
The principle is really quite simple: if you want to be popular, people have to like you. The reverse principle applies these days to major sports. If teams and the people who run their sport are going to start pushing unpopular culture, they risk killing the golden goose. Football tickets, for example, are not going to be bought by people who are unhappy with the sport’s association with Black Lives Matter.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced last week that the league will place social justice messages like “END RACISM” in the end zones of every team’s stadium and allow BLM slogans on helmets and jerseys.
Goodell may think he is helping to confront racism, but many football fans will see him as taking a knee before the Black Lives Matter mob. People don’t like to see rioters torch their cities and loot their businesses. And they don’t agree with BLM’s all-out attack on the police. Security matters to them. And the people who maintain law and order matter, too. If football fans get turned off by Goodell and what he’s doing to turn the NFL into a BLM propaganda machine, they will stop buying tickets and stop watching games on TV. And advertisers will take note.
Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks the way to combat racism is to rewrite history. He would have us think of America’s founders as a bunch of rich white guys making money on a system or slavery.
We can be honest and look back at what we did wrong, but we don’t have to hate ourselves and wear hair shirts to expiate the sins of our fathers.
We all want an end to racism, but hating America for being the freest and most prosperous country in the world is not the way to do it.