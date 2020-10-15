Milot’s Musings: Barrett for Justice

In 1998, when I was still working for a living, I had occasion to travel to Beijing on business.
One day, as I was leaving my hotel, I saw a large group of white couples getting on a bus, each with a Chinese toddler or little girl. When I asked what was going on, I was told that these were Canadian couples who had come to China to adopt a little girl.
This was an era during which the Chinese government had imposed a one family/one child policy that resulted in a huge increase in the abandonment of girl babies by parents hoping that the one offspring they were allowed to have would be a boy.
There is no doubt that these little girls getting on the bus headed for the airport would have a much better chance of flourishing in Canada than they would have had as rejects in China.
I remembered Beijing when President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Judge Barrett’s family became instantly familiar to all of us as the picture of her husband and their seven kids appeared in every publication and website. Two of the children in the picture were black, and we learned that they were Haitian orphans adopted by the Barretts.
The left went nuts. It has always been suspicious of the motives of adopting families, like when the New York Times launched a shameful investigation into Chief Justice John Roberts’s adoption records.
But this was worse: the adoption of Haitian children was intercountry and interracial, both of which violated the left’s ideology opposed to what it called “the violence of assimilation” and “the sinister picture of colonialism and white saviors.”
The left has no room for compassion for the world’s orphans and certainly no room for familial love across racial lines. So, what’s better? Malnourishment, neglect, a life of abject poverty? Sure. Better than being a victim of child trafficking white saviors.
In 2017 Judge Barrett was confirmed by the Senate to be a Justice of the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, but not after her Catholicism was attacked by Senator Diane Feinstein who famously said, “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern.”
Inquiring into a nominee’s faith is an unconstitutional religious test. But this won’t stop Democrats from doing it again.
Let’s remember that it was Senator Kamala Harris who repeatedly questioned a nominee’s fitness for a judgeship because of his membership in the Knights of Columbus. In the vice-presidential debate, Harris claimed to be a person of faith. One has to wonder: which faith?
Attacking Judge Barrett’s faith is just one indication of the Democrats’ desperation to prevent her confirmation to the Supreme Court, which would give the court a solid 6-3 conservative majority.
If she does get confirmed, the Democrats will have no choice but to pack the Supreme Court with liberals after the upcoming elections give them control of the Senate, as well as the presidency.
With control of all three branches of the federal government and the full-throated support of the mainstream media, Democrats will waste no time in transforming our nation into a totalitarian state. Beijing will approve.