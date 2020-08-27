Milot’s Musings: Biden’s Middle

Joe Biden did a terrific job reading his acceptance speech off a teleprompter at this year’s Democratic convention. Pundits at CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times gushed that it was his finest speech. Maybe the finest speech anyone has given. Anywhere. Ever.
Granted the left’s gift for hyperbole, the speech was very good. The themes of Light, Love, Hope, and Unity were inspiring. Who could disagree? But who exactly was listening to Biden’s call for all Americans to unite in this “season of darkness”?
If Americans are to come together, it has to be somewhere near the middle of the political spectrum. But how many people are in the middle anymore? Not Donald Trump, hero of Charlottesville’s white supremacists. And not the Kool Aid drinkers of the far left who worship at the altar of Black Lives Matter.
For Biden, it is time to win the heart and soul of America by overcoming our four historic crises: the pandemic, the crumbling economy, climate change, and racism.
This perfect storm, of course, was created by President Trump. First, he failed to protect us from the devastation of Covid-19, although Biden is at a loss to describe what he would have done differently had he been president.
Second, maybe Biden thinks that the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic could be solved if only the president would tell Republicans to go along with the $3.5 billion Nancy Pelosi wants for her pet projects and to raise taxes on the filthy rich to pay for them.
Third, the threat of climate change is real. Biden has said he would restore America’s participation in the Paris Climate Accord cancelled by Trump. That would open the door to the adoption of AOC’s Green New Deal to eliminate fossil fuels and save the planet.
Finally, we would have a bigger and better America if only Trump acknowledged that it is time to “wipe the stain of racism from our national character.” The problem here is that Biden in his speech never mentioned the arson, looting, and destruction going on in many American cities in conjunction with protests called for by Black Lives Matter. Is he too embarrassed by the rioting taking place every night in Portland? Does he think that de-funding the police will make us safer? Was the takeover of six blocks in downtown Seattle by left-wing radicals an example of what he means by coming together?
Joe Biden may see himself as a conciliator and an agent for unity. But unity cannot be achieved by flip-flopping on every issue. Biden, the good Catholic, was always pro-life…until he wasn’t. He was against free health care for illegals…until he was for it. He was for Obamacare and private insurance…until he started liking Medicare For All.
If Joe Biden was ever in the middle, he isn’t there now.