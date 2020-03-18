Milot’s Musings: Cultural Immorality

We’ve heard just about every topic debated by Democratic presidential candidates and we will no doubt continue to hear and read about policy proposals on climate change, the economy, gun control, health care, and foreign policy, not to mention candidates’ tax returns and their physical as well as mental fitness to hold office.
What has not been debated to any significant extent is this country’s deteriorating cultural and moral health.
The underlying cause can be seen in the way our society is debasing the value of life itself. The most divisive issue of all, the one that splits our country in half, is the issue of abortion. The current runs strong and deep on both sides.
We see it in the marches and rallies. We see it in arguments in favor or against funding Planned Parenthood. And we see it in the protests against public positions taken by our politicians.
When Governor Northam of Virginia justified not only late-term abortions but also the denial of medical care to babies who survived botched abortions, the protests were so loud they almost cost him his job.
When Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh if they struck down abortion rights (“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”), he was forced to immediately recant.
The winds are beginning to change, I think. On February 25th two bills in the U.S. Senate failed to get the 60 votes necessary to override a filibuster. One bill, introduced by Senator Graham of South Carolina, would have banned abortions after 20 weeks, with exceptions for the life of the mother and victims of rape and incest. The bill failed in a 53-44 vote, even with the support of Democratic senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
The second bill, introduced by Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, would have penalized doctors who fail to “exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.” This bill failed by a vote of 56-41, with all Republicans voting in favor, and senators Casey, Manchin, and Doug Jones of Alabama joining them.
I can understand the defeat of the first bill; Americans are fairly evenly divided on the issue of a woman’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy, even one as advanced as 20 weeks. In fact, some support that right up until the very moment of birth. I doubt very much, however, that a majority of Americans recognize the right of a mother, with the assistance of her doctor, to terminate the life of a baby who survived an attempted abortion. Opponents call this what it is—Infanticide.
By latest count there have been over 61 million abortions performed in this country since Roe v. Wade in 1973, almost a million and a half a year. That average has dropped to below a million a year, an encouraging sign.
Over 90% of abortions are performed for the “convenience” of the mother. Supporters of a woman’s reproductive rights are OK with that. But there seems to be a growing disgust with late-term abortions and especially with partial birth abortions. But I think most pro-choice Americans hang their heads when it comes to infanticide. Are they beginning to re-examine their views on the sanctity of life? I hope so.