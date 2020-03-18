Milot’s Musings: Cultural Immorality

We’ve heard just about every topic debated by Democratic presidential candidates and we will no doubt continue to hear and read about policy proposals on climate change, the economy, gun control, health care, and foreign policy, not to mention candidates’ tax returns and their physical as well as mental fitness to hold office.
What has not been debated to any significant extent is this country’s deteriorating cultural and moral health.
The underlying cause can be seen in the way our society is debasing the value of life itself. The most divisive issue of all, the one that splits our country in half, is the issue of abortion. The current runs strong and deep on both sides.
We see it in the marches and rallies. We see it in arguments in favor or against funding Planned Parenthood. And we see it in the protests against public positions taken by our politicians.
When Governor Northam of Virginia justified not only late-term abortions but also the denial of medical care to babies who survived botched abortions, the protests were so loud they almost cost him his job.