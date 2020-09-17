Milot’s Musings: Infections

In my Musings of September 10, I wondered if football fans would get turned off by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for making the NFL a Black Lives Matter propaganda machine.
The NFL’s opener that night gave us our first glimpse at the fans’ response. I read that when the Houston Texans ran onto the field after deciding to remain in their locker room during the singing of the National Anthem, they were met with a chorus of boos from fans.
There were more boos when players from both teams linked hands as a sign of solidarity with those fighting social justice.
I didn’t see it, because I wasn’t watching. Neither were many traditional NFL fans. According to TV ratings, this game had a 16.1% drop in viewers from last year’s opener. The ratings were the lowest in 10 years. And I’m sure advertisers noticed.
Something else advertisers look at is the annual Gallup poll of Americans’ overall favorability rankings of 25 major business sectors. Not surprisingly, this year’s rankings find industries supplying vital services at the top, with Farming and the Grocery Industry getting the most positive ratings.
At the very bottom—no surprise here—is the Federal Government. In this year of the pandemic, the Healthcare industry has gotten a big boost, while others like Travel and Hotels have taken a big hit. But the biggest drop in overall positive ratings was for—you guessed it—Professional Sports.
It will be interesting to see if fans continue to reject the NFL’s activism. They have for the NBA, the professional sports league with the most overtly anti-American activists.
Fans were already reacting negatively early in the year when athletes and coaches were kissing up to China, refusing to denounce the country’s human rights violations for the sake of their Nike connections.
Fans are even more disgusted now with the league’s unqualified support for Black Lives Matter’s Marxist agenda. Plummeting viewership of NBA playoff games is sending a clear message that Americans are fed up.
The jury is still out on Major League Baseball. Ratings are down, but more likely because of the league’s truncated solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of all the major sports, the National Hockey League, whose teams and players have displayed little interest in social activism, has had the strongest ratings for its playoffs.
The social activism virus is spreading. We’ve seen it in state houses, in town councils, and in Congress. We’ve seen in corporate boardrooms eager to fund BLM, without the slightest clue about where the money goes. Now the virus has infected the self-appointed judges of political correctness in Hollywood.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscar for Best Picture will no longer be awarded to any film that has not met its extensive “diversity” standards centered on having members of underrepresented groups in the cast, among writers and crew, trainees and interns, and in a variety of other opportunities such as in marketing, publicity, and film distribution. Good luck foreign films, war movies, and historical dramas.
There is one very effective cure for this kind of infection: well-deserved ridicule.