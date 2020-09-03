Milot’s Musings: Misguided Athletes

When I was a kid growing up in New England, I was into all major sports, both as a participant and as a fan.
I spent most all my summer days playing pick-up baseball games—that is, when I wasn’t wearing the uniform of a local Little League, Pony League, or American Legion team. I was pretty good, too, until I had to accept the harsh reality that I couldn’t hit a curveball.
In high school I played point guard for the basketball team and centerman on the hockey team. My school didn’t have a football team, so I never put on shoulder pads. But in pick-up games I usually played wide receiver.
Naturally, I became a rabid sports fan worshiping the Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. In those days New England didn’t have a major league football team, so I rooted for the Cleveland Browns, because I had more Browns bubble gum cards than any other team’s.
Plus, the Browns had a winning team with the likes of Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Lou Groza, and Marion Motley, which tells you how old I am.
Now, the only sport I can play at my age is golf, but I’m still a rabid sports fan. At least I was until this year. When Covid-19 interrupted play in the NBA and the NHL and then forced Major League baseball to concoct an abbreviated 60-game schedule, my interest in major sports came to a screeching halt.
By the time play resumed without spectators in the seats, I had lost all interest. Even though I have TV access to just about any game, I haven’t watched a single one. Not one.
Not that I am unaware of what’s going on. It’s hard to ignore the ridiculous controversy embroiling team names, and not just the Washington Redskins, but teams with monikers as inoffensive as Reds and Browns (racial overtones), Pirates and Buccaneers (encouraging violence), and Eskimos (just who exactly takes offense at this name?).
And take Eskimo Pies off the shelves while you’re at it, after you’ve done away with Uncle Ben’s Rice and Aunt Jemima pancake mix. Such trivial nonsense.
But there is something in sports that I find truly offensive, and that’s professional athletes using their visibility to promote so-called social justice. It’s the kneeling during the National Anthem; it’s wearing Black Lives Matter on uniforms; it’s refusing to play after another law enforcement officer shoots a black man, irrespective of the facts.
These gestures may be well-intentioned, but they are misguided, over-reactions to real problems. Anti-racist mania whipped up by Black Lives Matter has led to protests and riots in major cities around the country, but when was the last time we saw athletes protest the slaughter of blacks in Chicago every weekend?
They want to end what they decry as law enforcement’s systemic racism, but when do they praise police officers instead of echoing BLM’s call to de-fund them?
Athletes agree with Black Lives Matter’s call to end racism in this country, but how many of them have pointed out BLM’s Marxist ideology and its stated objective of upending America’s traditional values and replacing our democracy with a totalitarian communist state?
Professional athletes are heroes in the eyes of our kids, just as they were to me when I was growing up. They should be celebrating the greatness of this country where freedom and opportunity made it possible for them to achieve fame and fortune.
Wouldn’t it be nice if these giants called for a day to honor America and marched arm in arm in downtown Minneapolis or Portland to demand an end to arson, looting, and property destruction?
Wouldn’t it be great to see them rally to honor all the good cops in this country, the real heroes who put their lives on the line every day?