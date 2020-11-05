Milot’s Musings: My America

On many a Saturday afternoon when I was a boy growing up in northern Rhode Island, I would ride with my dad in his green Hudson Hornet to visit his dad and brothers in Lowell, Massachusetts.
On one such occasion in the fall of 1948, we were forced to wait at a railroad crossing in Framingham, halfway to our destination. There was a passenger train stopped there, and we could see someone waving to a small crowd from a platform at the back of the last car. It was President Harry Truman. That was the year the Chicago Tribune got the results wrong on its front page with the famous headline, “Dewey Defeats Truman.”
In those days before televisions were common in family living rooms, presidential candidates made railroad “whistle-stop tours” to connect in person with the people.
Now we have the press and TV news reporters following candidates’ every move. And mega Trumpian rallies. How times have changed!
I have now voted in 16 presidential elections, but none quite like this one.
I have pulled the lever for Democrats as well as Republicans, but this is the first time I wished I hadn’t had to choose between an ethically compromised politician with fading faculties and a divisive narcissist with a chaotic management style. “Choose the policy, not the man,” we were told.
Very well. As I write this, I don’t know who the electorate will have picked to occupy the Oval Office for the next four years.
More importantly, I don’t know what ideological direction voters will have chosen, not just for the next four years, but for generations to come.
Will we have higher taxes or lower taxes? Will we have more or fewer government regulations? Will we continue to rely on fossil fuels to remain energy independent, or will the Green New Deal’s views on climate change determine government policy?
Will we be able to choose our health plan or be subjects of a government-imposed single-payer program?
Will we have law and order, or will we see more riots in response to every unpopular civil action?
Will we continue to be a constitutional republic with a free press, freedom of speech, and the right to bear arms? Or will we be subject to the dictates of a radical Marxist state that abhors capitalism and individual rights?
Do we want America to be the leader of the free world 20 and 40 years from now, or subject to China’s economic and military dictates?
The voters have spoken. I can’t wait to hear what they said.