Milot’s Musings: On Thanksgiving

It was just a big rock, but I wanted to see it. Taking a break from a business meeting in Boston about 50 years ago, I drove down the coast to Plymouth to see where the Mayflower had come ashore on November 11, 1620.
Plymouth Rock, a granite boulder that legend tells us marks the spot where the Pilgrims first set foot in the New World has been split, broken up for museums, chipped for souvenirs, and a piece of it even used as a door stop. Recognizing its historical significance, preservationists finally got around to protecting what was left of the rock by surrounding it with masonry and iron bars and topping it with a colonnaded canopy. Fittingly, more than a million visitors come to see it every year.
To history buffs like me, Plymouth Rock symbolizes the beginning of America as a self-governing nation. Ten days after their arrival, 41 male passengers aboard the Mayflower, now anchored offshore in Provincetown Harbor, signed the Mayflower Compact, an agreement regarded by many as the foundation of liberty and law and order in this country. It would serve as a model for what was to come, a free people establishing their own institutions and rules for governing themselves.
As we sit around the table to enjoy our traditional Thanksgiving turkey, we would do well to retell the story of the brave Pilgrims who settled Plymouth Colony in their search for religious freedom. They would face starvation and misery that first winter. But we all know how the local natives came to the rescue and shared a meal with the colonists that we regard as our first Thanksgiving.
Many of us can relate to the Pilgrims in the sense that we are descendants of people who came to this country seeking a better life for themselves and their children.
My own grandparents were among the million impoverished French Canadians who immigrated between roughly 1840 and 1940 to find work in the mills of New England. Italians, Greeks, Scandinavians, and Germans have their own stories. So do the Irish who came during the potato famine and the Jews who fled religious persecution. Unfortunately, some came in bondage, but their descendants now have better opportunities for fame and fortune than they would have anywhere else in the world.
On this Thanksgiving we need to recognize the indomitable spirit of our ancestors who bequeathed to us the greatest country in the world.
And, should we have the chance, we should stop to see that rock in Plymouth and thank the Pilgrims who landed there and led the way 400 years ago.