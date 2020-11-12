Milot’s Musings: Open the Schools

Now that Joe Biden has won the right to put his feet up on the Oval Office desk, I suppose we can rest easy knowing that he has solutions to the COVID crisis.
A large segment of our population can’t wait: The children who have been locked out of their schools and the teachers who have been trying valiantly to teach them on Zoom.
My daughter Danielle is an 8th grade public school teacher in Pima County, Arizona. The county has mandated that the students in her class must be divided in half. One half can attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. On the other weekdays they must learn remotely, including on Wednesdays when all their teacher contact is on Zoom.
We should all be familiar by now with the problems associated with remote learning. Danielle says that the system is not working out. Many children have no supervision at home. Left alone, they play video games, watch television, or cruise the internet.
When it comes to schoolwork, kids have figured out that they don’t have to do anything. Not only will they not do their assignments, some don’t even bother checking in. As a result, 25% of the kids have failing grades.
One of Danielle’s students has earned grades of 0 in five straight periods, but will still go on to high school next year, because administrators will not fail anyone. “The integrity of the grading system is in the toilet,” says Danielle.
Kids hate it. They don’t see their friends and they have no sports as an outlet. They don’t have fun anymore. It is no surprise that these kids develop psychological problems. Administrators have the solution, of course. They have added social/emotional programs to the health curriculum. Brilliant.
Many parents have found a better solution: they have pulled their children out of school. Those who can afford it send their kids to private schools or to charter schools that will accept them. Other parents choose homeschooling, and still others microschools, a fast-growing trend.
A sort of hybrid between homeschools and private schools, microschools bring five to ten children together, usually in a private residence, with instruction handled by an education-service provider.
North Carolina is one state where parents have choices. According to the Carolina Journal, nearly 21% of school-age children benefitted from school choice last year (a number now over 25%). Almost 150,000 students were homeschooled, 114,00 went to charter schools, and 95,000 to private schools. But the majority still sent their children to public schools.
In short, parents who place a premium on their kids’ education will find a way. But they shouldn’t have to pull their children out of school. Most would much prefer to have their kids go back to school full time.
In July, Governor Cooper announced that school districts had the option of offering in-person instruction with strict health and safety protocols. Why not? Many school systems, including those in a number of European countries, have proven that this can be done successfully without any harm to children or teachers.
What are we waiting for? Open the schools.