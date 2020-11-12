Milot’s Musings: Open the Schools

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. High around 75F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.