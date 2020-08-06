Milot’s Musings: Protesters and Anarchists

A recent Rasmussen poll found that 94% of likely voters view Black Lives Matter favorably.
That should not be surprising, as Americans are fair-minded people who believe in the nation’s founding principle that all men are created equal.
Americans, the vast majority of them, are decent people, not racists. The same can be said of our law enforcement officers.
Rasmussen, however, does not make a distinction between support for BLM’s laudable goal of racial equality and the organization’s stated aims of upending American society’s traditional values.
Neither does the political left and its mainstream media parrots. And neither do the gullible athletes who wear BLM shirts and kneel during the national anthem.
The unrest in Portland should be very instructive in getting at the truth. Protests there have been going on for months, but peaceful protesters for the most part go home for supper, while those who remain past midnight have something else in mind.
These are the activists who storm the barriers in front of the federal courthouse, throw projectiles at the defenders, and try to set fire to the building. These are the anarchists who are doing BLM’s dirty work. And they are succeeding in sowing the seeds of the revolution Marxist leaders of Black Lives Matter are seeking.
Protesters in Portland and other American cities are in great part young, white, privileged, and thoroughly indoctrinated by academia in the wonders of socialism. They are abysmally ignorant of the murderous history of the chief practitioners of its ideology: communist Russia, China, Cuba, and North Korea.
I know some of these young people — they are in my own family. There is no point in arguing with them. They refuse to recognize that the violent activists are in fact seditionists seeking to overthrow our government.
The courthouse they are attempting to burn down is the very symbol our democratic system of government. The peaceful, well-intentioned, and clueless protesters just don’t see that.
The Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Portland said recently that people should be yelling and shouting their grievances from the courthouse steps, not shouting at it, trying to burn it down and injuring officers. He had it right: work from within to reform an imperfect system, but don’t expect utopia to rise from its ashes..