Milot’s Musings: Reordering Priorities

It’s simply amazing how much of an impact a tiny bug can have on our lives, witness the reordering of priorities for everyone, from the leaders of the world to the common man on the street.
At the top of the political food chain we have seen how far Chinese leaders have gone to lie about China’s responsibility for the coronavirus epidemic. We will never know how many lives have been lost in Wuhan, because China’s communist leaders will never permit the truth to be told. The expulsion of western reporters is only one of the measures China has implemented to avoid accountability for the spread of the virus.
Here at home we have turned to our leaders to save us from this awful contagion. President Trump’s poll numbers have risen for his handling of the crisis. For all his inept and often incoherent responses to reporters at his daily briefings, people at least appreciate his stepping forward to explain his decisions and to cede the microphone to others who have the expertise that he lacks.
In dire situations like this the people want leadership. Right or wrong, the president is providing it.
The multi-trillion-dollar relief bill passed by Congress and signed by the president is an unprecedented effort to help businesses and individuals survive the crisis. The road to passage, however, revealed the true priorities of the Democratic Party as defined in its slogan, “Never allow a crisis to go to waste.”
While Senate Republicans were trying to negotiate a bill that would be acceptable to both sides of the aisle, Speaker Pelosi was busy fashioning a bill of her own, a 1,440-page socialist wish list.
Vote-buying pork for everyone, including odd payouts to casinos, travel agents, sunscreen manufacturers, harbor dredging, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. And let’s not forget goodies for unions, migrants and asylum seekers, the Green New Deal, and, of course, Planned Parenthood.
Pelosi was not actually reordering Democratic priorities but responding to what Majority Whip James Clyburn saw as “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” For Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it wasn’t enough: we forgot to include illegal immigrants who should get the same as everybody else.
Meanwhile, ordinary Americans have different priorities. They want to avoid getting the virus, but they like the one-in-a-thousand odds of getting it. Instead, they worry about the long-range future: recession, followed by another Great Depression, small businesses closing up forever, lost jobs, the next rent payment.
But, want to know what Americans really fear? Look at the people sitting in their cars in the Food Lion parking lot awaiting the next delivery of toilet paper. The panicked response to the coronavirus tells us everything we need to know about people’s priorities and their worst fears.
In a country with an abundance that we take for granted, that fear is symbolized by something they likely have never seen in their lifetimes: empty shelves.
I must confess I experienced a mini panic of my own this week. Our household supply of toilet paper down to two rolls, I began a search to restock. I failed everywhere I looked. Until a lady in line at Dollar General told me to go to the end of aisle 4 and look all the way in the back of the bottom shelf of the end cap. I did.
And I found eight undiscovered rolls that I carried pressed to my chest as I hurried back to the check-out counter. I had learned something about reordered priorities.