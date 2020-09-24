Milot’s Musings: Rights Under Assault

The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States is without doubt the most important one.
It defines America as a nation that places the rights of individuals above the rights of the government in matters involving religion, speech, the press, and peaceful assembly. All of these rights have been under assault of late.
When American citizens began to die from Covid-19, government panicked. It shut down the economy and forced people indoors; it shuttered stores and restaurants; it barred the doors to churches and schools; it closed beaches and national parks. These actions were debatably unconstitutional but taken under the claim of emergency powers.
Then George Floyd died and protesters took to the streets. But the right to assemble peacefully became a license for arson, looting, and destruction of property.
The First Amendment’s “right to petition the government for a redress of grievances” became a call to defund the police, a call punctuated by the torching of police cars and the lobbing of Molotov cocktails at government buildings. The Bill of Rights was under assault.
Videos of the riots and the killings that resulted from them have filled our TV screens. But there is a more insidious assault on our freedom, and that is the very effective silencing of speech, particularly speech that questions the validity of the proposition that our problems stem from our historic and unrepentant systemic racism.
To disagree with this is itself de facto racist. And if you choose social media to state your case, you are likely to be censored by Facebook or Google. Dissenters must be silenced.
The consequence of this accusation is the silence of dissenters. People don’t speak up for fear of being accused of racism. Even the media fail to report the truth. When has CNN or MSNBC called out the Marxist leaders of Black Lives Matter for declaring the nuclear family racist or for seeking to overthrow our system of government?
Derek Chauvin has been accused of murdering George Floyd by pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes.
But a month has passed since prosecutors in the case released a toxicology report suggesting that the primary contribution to Floyd’s death was a fentanyl overdose. He died of a heart attack, not asphyxiation. Yet this remains unreported in the media. Is it because the truth might take the heat off the police and tarnish Floyd’s saintly image?
On a different matter, the announcement by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell that he would push for a vote on the confirmation of a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court was met but with fury from Democrats who were quick to point out us that it was McConnell who refused four years ago to consider a vote on Merrick Garland’s nomination by President Obama to replace Antonin Scalia.
If McConnell proceeds down this road, the fight that ensues is sure to dominate the news. The make-up of the Supreme Court was an important issue in 2016’s presidential election. It won’t be any less of an issue in 2020.
For Democrats, this will be a fight to the death, because replacing Ginsburg with a conservative will create a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court.