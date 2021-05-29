Milot’s Musings: The Biden Puzzle

What makes this man tick?
Joe Biden has been pretty much of an open book since he entered politics forty years ago. We’ve learned even more about him since his days as Obama’s vice-president, and now as the occupant of the Oval Office.
Bob Gates, defense secretary under Obama, saw Biden up close and said he had been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past forty years. That’s a very strong indictment of Biden’s lack of judgment and casts serious doubt on his ability to make the right call on issues that a president has to face almost daily.
To me, the most important factor in a man’s decision-making is the set of moral and intellectual principles that inform his judgment. In other words, a man is most likely to make the right decisions if his judgment is based on a foundation of sound principles. And by “sound” I mean firmly held.
What would we conclude, then, about someone who has a record of flip-flopping? Over the years, Biden has flip-flopped on marriage equality, the Hyde Amendment, criminal justice reform, the border wall, and a host of other domestic issues. On foreign policy he has changed his views on Russia, China, the war in Iraq, and the killing of Osama bin Laden.
Since becoming president, Biden has changed his mind on a refugee cap, waiving patents on Covid-19, defending the police, DC statehood, and the senate filibuster.
Why does President Biden change his mind so often? One answer is that he is susceptible to public pressure, mostly from the left. Another is that he really lacks a foundation of sound principles that anchor his judgment.
How, for example, can a solidly pro-life Roman Catholic suddenly switch his position to pro-choice if not because of pressure from the left? He certainly can’t justify that based on a firmly held moral principle.
On another front this becomes positively scary. Since May 10 Hamas has launched over 3,750 rockets at Israel, which in turn has pounded Gaza in self-defense. Biden has conceded Israel’s right to do so while resisting the United Nation’s demand for a cease fire.
But where was Biden on May 18? In Dearborn, Michigan, where he faced hundreds of anti-Israel protestors and met with Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian immigrant and Congress’s most radical anti-Semite, who do doubt demanded that Biden stop defending Israel. What response can we expect from Biden?
The very next day Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him to end the bombardment of Gaza. Biden could afford to talk tough because he has a lot of cards to play. Ever since he became president, Joe Biden has made a series of decision, all of them pro-Iran and anti-Israel.
First, he revoked the designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization, to the delight of their patron Iran. Given a green light, the Houthis resumed missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, our ally.
Second, Biden offered to resume the Iran nuclear deal in spite of Iran’s breaches of the deal, harassment of American ships, and sending to Hamas the thousands of missiles now raining on Israel.
Third, the president resumed financial aid to the Palestinians, millions of dollars that will go straight into the pockets of Hamas leadership, as they have before.
All of this is a clear signal to Israel that it will have to go it alone in its fight with Iran.
I fully expect it will do what it always has done to survive — without help from Joe Biden.