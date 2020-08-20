Milot’s Musings: The Education Battlefield

In the game of chess, the object is to capture the opponent’s king, a final move known as “checkmate.” To achieve that end, players move their “men” strategically to destroy opposing forces and overwhelm defenses.
Some men, like bishops, knights, and rooks, derive their power from their ability to make unique moves, somewhat akin to different branches of the military that can attack the enemy on the ground, at sea, or from the air. The most numerous but least powerful men are the pawns, pieces that are routinely sacrificed to achieve tactical advantage.
The simile may be a bit of a stretch, but it is not unlike the war being fought on the battlefield of education. The two sides are the mortal enemies we know as the Republicans and the Democrats.
On the GOP side, the president is the king, the leader the Democrats have been trying to kill for the last three and a half years. He is defended by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other members of his administration. On the Democrat side, the most powerful leader is the queen, the Speaker of the House. Her powerful men are the teachers’ unions and the leftist media.
Schoolchildren are the pawns. Some of the ones enlisted by the Republican side are the products of school choice: private schools, charter schools, and homeschooling. They have a record of success that outshines their counterparts in traditional public schools.
For this reason they are targeted for elimination by the Democrats who view them as a threat to the power of the unions, who not only can take the battle to the courts, but also generously and reliably fill the campaign coffers of the Democratic Party.
The latest skirmish is on the question of reopening our schools while Covid-19 continues to rage. The winners will decide whether children will return to the classroom or stay home and learn remotely.
The president favors reopening the schools, a position supported by accumulating scientific evidence and real-world experience. He argues that it will provide a far better learning environment for the children and will also be better for the mothers who would otherwise have to stay home to supervise their children (among a host of other factors that would appear disproportionately to affect low income families).
The unions argue that reopening schools threatens the health of teachers. These unions support “safety strikes” if insufficient steps are not taken to protect them. One of their demands is a moratorium on new charter schools and on voucher programs for parents who choose to send their children to private schools.
In spite of the Center for Disease Control saying that “in-person instruction is a step toward improving public health—especially for low-income and minority children,” the unions are pressuring their political allies to order schools to remain closed. All schools, public and private.
Democrat governors and mayors, allies of the queen, are more than happy to accommodate the unions because they have a perverse interest in delaying a recovering economy until the elections.
The Wall Street Journal puts it this way: “The reopening of public schools poses an economic conundrum: If the schools aren’t open, many parents will lack childcare and be unable to return to work. If parents can’t work, the economy can’t recover. Teachers’ unions are thus in a position to hold the economy hostage.”
If their strategy pays off, the end game for Democrats comes in November when they can joyfully announce that at last the chess match is over and they have won. Checkmate. The king is dead.
But what about the kids?