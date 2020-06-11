Milot’s Musings: The Enemy Is Us

China (the Chinese Communist Party, not the Chinese people) is our mortal enemy.
It has vowed to become the world’s number one superpower, and to achieve this it must first destroy America. And it is well on its way to doing just that.
For at least the last decade, but especially since the accession of Chairman XI Jinping, it has put together a multi-faceted strategy to defeat us on every front.
It has used its cheap labor to shut our factories; it has flooded our shores with cheap products; it has created a virtual monopoly on pharmaceuticals; it has stolen our intellectual property; it has sent its diplomats to spy on us, and sent its students to our universities to learn from the best of our academies; it has taken the lead in advanced technological developments.
On the international front the Chinese have brazenly built and armed islands in the South China Sea to control shipping routes in that area; it has funded North Korea’s nuclear weapons program; it has allied itself with America’s opponents, like Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela; it has launched a massive Belt & Road initiative to advance its interests in—and eventually control—third world countries.
Then it seized on a brand-new strategy that just fell into its lap by accident. When Wuhan became infected with Covid-19, it immediately closed the city to prevent the spread of the disease to the rest of China, but allowed infected people to travel abroad to infect the rest of the world, all the while colluding with the WHO to prevent others from learning the truth and taking steps to control the virus.
China intentionally infected the rest of the world, and its leaders are now rubbing their hands in glee at seeing how well their strategy has succeeded in America.
China could not possibly have imagined a better way to destroy our economy and impoverish our citizens; it could not possibly have found better allies than our governors and mayors to do their dirty work by shutting down our schools and businesses, by locking our citizens indoors, by denying them their constitutional rights to assemble, to worship, and to work.
President Trump called this the worst attack on our shores since Pearl Harbor. And he was right.
Now Chairman Xi and his cohorts are laughing even harder as they see the United States doing their dirty work for them. They are no doubt cheering for the rioters who are burning, looting, and destroying our cities. And they couldn’t be happier at seeing our impotent leaders actually justify the protests, as they are powerless to stop the violence.
Again, President Trump, for all his hesitation, is the only one to call for all our resources, even our military, to engage in the fight to stop the thugs and the criminals—and yes, the terrorists—from destroying our country.
It’s about time all of us realize that The United States has found a new mortal enemy. And that enemy is us.