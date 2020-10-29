Milot’s Musings: The Scandal of Journalism

If my 33 years in the publishing industry taught me anything, it was the respect for the power of the written word.
Words are the building blocks of language, our principal means of communication. Words can express ideas and feelings, can tell tales and record history, and can convey facts and the truth. They can also corrupt, deceive, and lie.
Over the last four years, we have witnessed a concerted effort by the left to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump with falsehoods (Russian collusion, the phony dossier, the impeachment charade, etc.). Some have called that the nation’s greatest scandal. But I think we have seen an even greater scandal in the last two weeks.
It started with the written word, the New York Post’s exposé of corruption among the members of the Democratic presidential candidate’s family and continued with corroboration of the story pointing to the involvement of the candidate himself.
The evidence, now in the hands of the FBI, is in the form of thousands of emails on a Hunter Biden laptop—inexplicably unretrieved from a computer repair shop—and three cell phones turned over by the former CEO of a Hunter Biden-led enterprise set up to funnel huge sums of Chinese money to the Biden family in exchange for access to the U.S. government through the vice-president.
In time, an investigation by the FBI is likely in to reveal the sordid details of the Biden family’s corruption. For now, Democrats and their enablers in the media are focused on containing the explosive nature of this story. They cannot afford to have the facts laid out for voters as they are about to cast their ballots in the elections.
The real scandal in this affair lies in the desperate measures taken by the Democrats and the left to shield their candidate from the damaging truth. Strangely enough, they did not challenge the authenticity of the emails on which the Post story was based, other than enlisting the help of former intelligence operatives to suggest that the affair smelled of Russian disinformation, suggestions quickly debunked by the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence.
Instead, they concentrated their fire on the written word itself, which resulted in a dual attack on the First Amendment.
First, Twitter and Facebook censored the Post story by preventing users’ access to it on their platforms, in effect a clear violation of the Freedom of the Press.
Second, the leftist members of the media joined in a conspiracy of silence, a dereliction of their duty to report the news, never mind their journalistic responsibility to investigate the facts of the case. By the self-imposed denial of their very own Freedom of Speech, they sacrificed their credibility as journalists.
The irony in all of this is that by preventing the dissemination of the Post story, the left, through its fear of the written word, confirmed the power of the press to transmit the truth.
The New York Post will be vindicated in the end. But the profession of journalism meanwhile will have been dealt a grievous blow by those who compromised their integrity for the sake of achieving political power.
I rubbed elbows with writers and journalists all my professional life.
In the process, they taught me a great deal about the power of the printed word. They might have found themselves debating issues with opponents across the ideological aisle, but they would never have denied them the right to use the printed page to defend their positions.
The giants among them would look down sadly today at what has become of their profession. As I do.