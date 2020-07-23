Milot’s Musings: The War Continues

In early July I wrote a column entitled “This Is War.”
I put the blame for the conflict squarely on Black Lives Matter, a Marxist-inspired ideological movement that despises our values and our culture.
If there is any doubt in anyone’s mind that this war has abated, we have only to look at the reports out of Portland, Oregon.
George Floyd died under the brutal knee of Derek Chauvin on May 25. It was gift from heaven for the Black Lives Matter movement. Led by BLM, violent protests erupted immediately in Minneapolis, resulting in the burning, looting, and destruction of over 1,500 stores and buildings, including a police precinct.
Similar protests followed in cities across the country. One of those was Portland. That protest against racism and police brutality started on May 28 and is going on to this day, and more violent than ever. It has been effective in bringing about change, but not all to the benefit of Portland’s citizenry. Here is a brief chronology of events.
On June 4, Mayor Ted Wheeler removes all school resource offices from city schools.
On June 5, Portland police deploy a sonic weapon to disperse protesters, but Mayor Wheeled bans their use.
On June 6, Mayor Wheeler, in reaction to a federal lawsuit filed by a black activist group, restricts the use of tear gas by the Portland police.
On June 8, Police Chief Jami Resch steps down from her job and is replaced by Chuck Lovell, a veteran black police officer.
On June 10, protesters demand a $50 million cut in the Portland police budget.
On June 16, District Attorney Rod Underhill retires in the wake of protests against police brutality.
On June 17, The City Council votes 3-1 to cut $15 million from the police budget. The lone No-voter says it’s not enough.
On June 25, protesters barricade a police precinct and, after a standoff, are dispersed by police using tear gas and rubber bullets. City leaders condemn destruction by protesters.
On June 26, the Oregon Legislature passes criminal justice reform bills on police misconduct. They prohibit, among other things, the use of tear gas except to quell riots.
On June 30, protesters surround police association headquarters. The police declare a riot and deploy tear gas.
On July 2, federal agencies are sent in to stop rioting. The U.S. Marshals Service makes arrests over the 4th of July weekend.
From this point the protests grow more violent. Antifa radicals join the protests and storm federal buildings. A spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says, “Violent anarchists with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as injure officers and agents…will not be tolerated.” Battle lines are drawn.
A protester is shot in the head by a non-lethal round and is in critical condition.
Federal law enforcement officers use unmarked vehicles to round up protesters. Rioters use baseball bats to try to break down the doors of the federal courthouse. And on it goes.
Of course, the battle quickly becomes political. An observer calls it “an insane escalation…This is a testing ground for federal occupation of cities…furthering the weird authoritarian fantasy Trump is living in.”
As expected, Nancy Pelosi tweets, ”Trump and his stormtroopers must be stopped.” Elizabeth Warren compares federal officers to “a secret police force.” Senator Chris Murphy calls it “chilling.” Oregon’s Senator Merkley describes it as “authoritarian.”
Unmoved, Trump declares victory, praising efforts by federal officers to address violence in the city, which he describes as “totally out of control.”
Mayor Wheeler and other leaders say they didn’t ask for help from federal law enforcement and ask them to leave.
The ACLU files a lawsuit to end the lawlessness. “Federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking protesters demonstrating against police brutality…This is lawlessness—and it must be stopped.”
On July 17, the U.S, attorney for Oregon seeks a restraining order to prevent federal agents from detaining protesters who are “exercising their rights to protest peacefully.”
On July 18, demonstrators dismantle the barricades protecting the federal courthouse. Rioters break into Portland Police Association’s office and set it on fire.
Yes, the lawlessness must be stopped. But by whom?