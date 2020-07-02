Milot’s Musings: This is War

Sometimes a leader of Black Lives Matter reveals the truth about the organization’s intentions.
In a recent TV interview, Hawk Newsome, President of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, said quite candidly, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it.”
It doesn’t matter whether Newsome was speaking figuratively or literally: the desired result is the same. Antifa, the violent military arm of Black Lives Matter, has already demonstrated its power; it has torched stores, offices, police precincts, and even churches without opposition. The message is clear: violence and destruction will go on until BLM’s goal is met.
What goal is that? It’s not ending racism. Racism is only the pretext, the excuse for going to war with America. Racism is the Trojan horse.
Black Lives Matter is a serious ideological movement that opposes our democratic system of government, the system that has made us the freest people in the world, and it rejects the capitalism that has made us the most prosperous.
Black Lives Matter despises our values and our culture. It wants nothing less than the destruction of western civilization.
The toppling of statues by BLM-inspired mobs is a clear signal that our very history must be erased. And if you think that Black Lives Matter will be satisfied when all the statues it finds offensive have been torn down, read what BLM activist Shawn King wrote:
“All the murals and stained-glass windows of white Jesus and his European mother and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form of white supremacy created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”
There you have BLM’s enemies list in a nutshell: European (Western) civilization and white people, with Christianity thrown in for good measure.
Check out Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, the co-founders of Black Lives Matter. They boast of being radical Marxists whose avowed goal is to completely remove democracy and capitalism from this country and replace it with a totalitarian, communist state. And they will do it unless somebody stops them.
Now, America doesn’t want to go to war with Black Lives Matter. After all, BLM has some serious gripes about our slave-owning past and our racist cops. Right? So let’s try appeasement first. Let’s not defend that Minneapolis police precinct under attack by the mob.
Let’s rename Washington’s 16th Street NW, call it Black Lives Matter Plaza, and paint the new name in bold, yellow letters on the pavement so even the president can see it. Let’s not interfere with the creation of an armed autonomous zone in the heart of Seattle.
Let’s apologize to Colin Kaepernick and promise to kneel with him when he returns to the NFL. Let’s remove the likeness of Aunt Jemima from our box of pancake mix.
The fools in Congress think they will deliver peace by putting handcuffs on the police. Corporations and Hollywood elites think that donating millions to BLM will buy justice. The mainstream media thinks it speaks for all Americans when it shows empathy for Black Lives Matter. We have become a nation of cringing, guilt-ridden apologists.
We don’t want war, but we don’t realize that the enemy is already inside our gates, spilling from the Trojan horse.