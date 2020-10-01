Milot’s Musings: Truth vs. Facts

Joe Biden has become famous for his bloopers.
How can a man who is his party nominee for the most powerful office in the world make a fool of himself so often?
His blunders are the stuff of legend and will continue to be used by his opponents to create an image of a doddering old man approaching senility.
But there is one ridiculed pronouncement of his that describes perfectly the mindset of the radical left: “We choose truth over facts.”
A fact is something real that can be objectively verified. A truth, on the other hand, may correspond with reality, but relies on one’s subjective perception of the facts.
Religious truths, for example, cannot be objectively verified, but reflect an individual’s belief, in part, in an intangible reality, which explains why the truths proclaimed by world religions vary so widely.
This applies to the secular stage, as well. When Thomas Jefferson wrote in our Declaration of Independence that “We hold these truths to be self-evident,…” he could not possibly have imagined how our nation’s leaders would hold very different ideas about our “unalienable rights.” All we have to do is listen to spokesmen at opposite ends of the political spectrum to realize how different is their perception of the facts supporting their version of the truth.
Mark Robinson is one man who is demanding to be heard. And people in North Carolina are beginning to listen. Robinson is a huge black man with a booming voice that cannot be ignored. He first gained attention in 2018 when he made an impassioned speech at a Greensboro City Council meeting in defense of the Second Amendment. The speech went viral.
Robinson this year became the Republican Party’s candidate to become the state’s next lieutenant governor.
In addition to being an ardent defender of the Second Amendment, Robinson is Pro Live on abortion and Pro Choice on education. He has also stated his position on Black Lives Matter. For him, it all comes down to our perception of “the Truth.”
Having grown up poor, the 9th of 10 children and son of an alcoholic father, he experienced all the disadvantages of being black in a world dominated by whites. He believes that black lives matter but doesn’t buy the argument that this country is systemically racist.
In a recent speech, he called America the place where “my people have thrived more than any other place on earth.” He doesn’t want to see it destroyed by a Marxist movement using violence and chaos to achieve its ends.
We’re seeing in Louisville exactly what Robinson is talking about. Black Lives Matter was ready to riot, no matter which way the grand jury ruled in the Breonna Taylor case.
BLM had a U-Haul truck ready to go with signs and banners for the protesters, and Antifa thugs were armed with fire bombs and baseball bats, all true to BLM’s goal of dismantling our economic, political, and social systems and transforming this country into a communist dystopia.
If we don’t get our way, say BLM’s leaders, we’ll burn the system down.
It didn’t matter that Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a black man, explained in detail why the grand jury had not indicted the police officers for the death of Brionna Taylor.
It didn’t matter that all the “facts” pushed by BLM for months were lies. It just didn’t matter: Louisville was going to burn. BLM’s truth would prevail.
Is Joe Biden choosing BLM’s truth over the facts? I haven’t heard.