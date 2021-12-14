Earlier this month, “Mr. White Sox”, Minnie Minoso was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by something called the Golden Days Era Committee, receiving 14 of 16 possible votes. However he got his plaque in Cooperstown, it was richly deserved and long overdue.
With almost one third of the present Major League players having some Latin descent, they all owe Minoso a debt of gratitude. “Minnie Minoso is to Latin ballplayers what Jackie Robinson is the black ballplayers,” said Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. “Minnie is the one who made it possible for all us Latins, he was the first to become a superstar.”
As you might imagine, Minoso had a long struggle to get to the highest level of baseball. He was born on a sugar plantation in a little town outside of Havana, Cuba, and given the name of Saturnino Orestes Arieta. His parents were poor laborers, and Arrieta was his mother’s maiden name. Minoso had two sisters, and two half-brothers. Playing on a youth baseball team with his older brother he was given his brother’s last name Minoso, and the name stuck.
Saturnino was determined, his talent obvious, and eventually he was signed to play for a top Cuban League club, the Marianao Tigres. The pay was $150 per month, and that led to his signing with the New York Cubans of the Negro National League in 1946. He was now in the states, and after Jackie Robinson broke the color line, the Major Leagues came looking for the best players in Black baseball. The Cleveland Indians, who had already integrated with Larry Doby, signed Minoso, who would make his major league debut in 1949. It was also the year he got tagged with the name “Minnie.”
He played very little for the Indians, who had no room in their outfield, but he got his big break when he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in April of 1951. He made an immediate impact as the first black man in the White Sox pinstripes. In his first at bat he hit a 415 ft. homer against the Yankees, and would spur the team to a 14-game winning streak. He would go on to a sensational rookie year, batting .326, scoring 112 runs, and leading the league in triples and stolen bases. He was actually given a day at Comiskey Park, the first rookie to ever receive that honor. His impact on the Chicago fans cannot be over estimated. He brought life back to a failing franchise.
1951 would be a typical year for Minoso. In the decade of the 50’s he would lead the league in triples and stolen bases three times. Next to Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams, he was the most dynamic player in the American League. My enduring memory of Minnie is him sliding into third in a cloud of dust, and bouncing up with a big smile on his face. He wasn’t a show-off, not a hot dog, but so colorful. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Minnie crowded the plate, and would always lead the league in being hit by pitch. He never retaliated, he just smiled, and the broadcasters said, “Minnie has stolen first base again.”
That was Minnie Minoso. He played with exuberance and joy. Think of Magic Johnson in baseball cleats. He was asked if it was hard to play major league baseball when he spoke very little English. He said through an interpreter, “Ball, bat, glove — she no speak English.”
On being the first Black player in Chicago, with no family to support him, Minoso would say, “No, I was not scared. Because in baseball, I never was scared of nothing. I thought I was like in my own home.”
Minnie was a productive player several years into the 60’s when he retired. He then played eight seasons in the Mexican League, where at age 48, he hit .265 with 12 home runs, and 83 runs batted in. In 1976, at age 53, the White Sox brought him back as a designated hitter. Before a capacity crowd and a standing ovation, he struck out. “Cheers caused me no see ball,” said a teary eyed Minoso, who would get at bats in two more games, lining one base hit to left field that showed he could still swing the bat. He had been a coach with the White Sox until 1978, and in 1980, he had two more at bats, making him the first five decade major league player.
Minoso died from pulmonary disease on March 1, 2015, while sitting in his parked car in Chicago. He was survived by his wife Sharon, two sons and two daughters. On his recent honor, his son Charlie said, “ My dad lived the American Dream. He was able to open doors and break barriers all the while doing what he loved, fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a Major League baseball player.”