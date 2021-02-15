In his final East Carolina Board of Trustees meeting last week, interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson let the numbers do most of the talking.
Mitchelson, who will be succeeded by Chancellor-elect Philip Rogers March 15, said ECU set records in enrollment with a steady rise in graduation rates in 2019-20 and now sports the second overall ranking in graduation rates among peer institutions.
ECU also reports the highest research funding growth in the nation since 2016, he said. Long-term debt continues to decline and the school made $976.3 million in total revenue in fiscal year 2020.
That’s a pretty good record, considering Mitchelson was appointed to the position only months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Under Mitchelson, ECU’s daily virus cases fell to fewer than 10 a day.
In his presentation to the board, Mitchelson doubled down on his stance that ECU should be a leader in acting against racism and injustice.